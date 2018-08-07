Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Golden Girls: Magnet Set

The Golden Girls: Magnet Set

by

Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set!

The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories of four young-at-heart friends and housemates — Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia — in their Miami home. Bright, bold, and hilarious, these lovely, mismatched ladies form the perfect circle of friends.

This kit includes:

  • Dozens of illustrated magnets featuring Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, and all their favorite accessories
  • A two-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite Golden Girls scenes, including the lanai and kitchen
  • 32-page book featuring character profiles, fun facts, and quotes, complete with full-color images
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762493746

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions