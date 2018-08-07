Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Golden Girls: Magnet Set
Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set!
The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories of four young-at-heart friends and housemates — Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia — in their Miami home. Bright, bold, and hilarious, these lovely, mismatched ladies form the perfect circle of friends.
This kit includes:
- Dozens of illustrated magnets featuring Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, and all their favorite accessories
- A two-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite Golden Girls scenes, including the lanai and kitchen
- 32-page book featuring character profiles, fun facts, and quotes, complete with full-color images
Trade Paperback
