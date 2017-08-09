Meet The Author: Nicole Miyuki Santo

Nicole Miyuki Santo is a freelance artist, graphic designer, and teacher. Since 2015, she has taught in-person hand-lettering workshops, empowering her students, from children to adults, to tap into their creativity and develop their own unique voices. She resides in Los Angeles, California. Visit her online at http://www.nicolemiyuki.com or on Instagram @nicolemiyuki.

