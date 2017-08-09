Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

By Hand

By Hand

A Modern Lettering Kit

by

Learn the art of modern hand lettering, and create adorable banners, with By Hand: A Modern Lettering Kit!

This kit includes:
  • Miniature watercolor brush (3.75 inches).
  • Two pots of watercolor paint.
  • 10 miniature banner sheets, with holes for hanging.
  • 20 printed, instructional art paper cards (2.5 x 3.5 inches).
  • 10 blank art paper cards.
  • White string for banners.
  • 32-page miniature book.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Art / Techniques / Calligraphy

On Sale: April 17th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762463404

Hachette Logo Large
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meet The Author: Nicole Miyuki Santo

Nicole Miyuki Santo is a freelance artist, graphic designer, and teacher. Since 2015, she has taught in-person hand-lettering workshops, empowering her students, from children to adults, to tap into their creativity and develop their own unique voices. She resides in Los Angeles, California. Visit her online at http://www.nicolemiyuki.com or on Instagram @nicolemiyuki.

Discover More