By Hand
A Modern Lettering Kit
Learn the art of modern hand lettering, and create adorable banners, with By Hand: A Modern Lettering Kit!Read More
This kit includes:
- Miniature watercolor brush (3.75 inches).
- Two pots of watercolor paint.
- 10 miniature banner sheets, with holes for hanging.
- 20 printed, instructional art paper cards (2.5 x 3.5 inches).
- 10 blank art paper cards.
- White string for banners.
- 32-page miniature book.
