Constellations: A Wooden Magnet Set
Constellations: A Wooden Magnet Set

With fold out glow-in-the dark poster!

by Christina Rosso-Schneider

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482450

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Sky Observation

Description

Gaze at the stars no matter where you are with this breathtaking constellation magnet set!
  • Deluxe Wooden Magnets: This set includes 8 illustrated, glow-in-the-dark wooden magnets, each featuring popular constellations:
    • Ursa Major & Minor
    • Orion
    • Hercules
    • Pegasus
    • Leo
    • Taurus
    • Andromeda 
    • Gemini
  • Fold-out, Double-sided Poster: Show off your love for the stars with this 6 3/8 x 7 1/4 inch illustrated, glow-in-the-dark fold-out poster that features both the night sky in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. 
  • Book Included: Learn some fun facts and myths of some of the most popular constellations in the 48-page, fully-illustrated mini book.
  • A Unique Gift for Star and Astrology Lovers: Star and astrology lovers of all ages and abilities will love this unique gift set. 

What's Inside

RP Minis