Constellations: A Wooden Magnet Set
With fold out glow-in-the dark poster!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Gaze at the stars no matter where you are with this breathtaking constellation magnet set!
- Deluxe Wooden Magnets: This set includes 8 illustrated, glow-in-the-dark wooden magnets, each featuring popular constellations:
- Ursa Major & Minor
- Orion
- Hercules
- Pegasus
- Leo
- Taurus
- Andromeda
- Gemini
- Fold-out, Double-sided Poster: Show off your love for the stars with this 6 3/8 x 7 1/4 inch illustrated, glow-in-the-dark fold-out poster that features both the night sky in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
- Book Included: Learn some fun facts and myths of some of the most popular constellations in the 48-page, fully-illustrated mini book.
- A Unique Gift for Star and Astrology Lovers: Star and astrology lovers of all ages and abilities will love this unique gift set.
