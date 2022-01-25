Christina Rosso-Schneider

Christina Rosso-Schneider lives and writes in South Philadelphia with her rescue pup, Atticus Finch, and bearded husband, Alex, where they run an independent bookstore and event space called A Novel Idea on Passyunk. She received an MFA in Creative Writing and MA in English from Arcadia University in 2016. When she isn’t writing or working at the bookstore, she leads various writing and occult-based workshops.