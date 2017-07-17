Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The best children’s books have the power to take young readers on transformative journeys they will never forget.

 

From stowing away on pirate ships to dressing up for a fairy tale ball, the best books for kids invite them to experience the magic of their own imaginations, sparking a lifelong love of reading.

 

Hachette Book Group (HBG) publishes children’s books across all genres and reading levels. From picture books for toddlers to colorful and engaging graphic novels for kids, we offer timeless and treasured works for all ages.

 

The top children’s books in the market can be found at HBG, including winners of the Caldecott Medal, Printz Award, National Book Award, and Coretta Scott King Book Award. Our prize-winning children’s book authors come from many different backgrounds and we strive to publish a diversity of perspectives for young readers.

 

Find Popular Children's Books from Well-Known Authors and First-Time Writers

 

 

ReadKiddoRead.com

Have a reluctant reader in your house?  Looking for age-specific recommendations you can trust?  Turn to James Patterson's Read Kiddo Read, your one-stop resource to find the books your kids will love, from their first board books to YA page turners.

Get Top Children's Books from Hachette Book Group

 

Browse through our selection of the best books for kids to find the perfect one for the young reader in your life. Check out HBG’s children’s book bestsellers, new releases, and long-time favorites to discover authors who will ignite imaginations and inspire a yearning for adventure and learning that can last a lifetime.