William Wakes Up
William and his animal friends have had the whole winter to nap. Now it’s time for them to wake up and welcome a very special guest. There’s lots to do to get ready, from scrubbing the floors to decorating the house to baking a tasty treat. But it’s so hard to leave a cozy bed. . . . Will everyone get up in time to do their part?
This book’s gentle rhymes and humorous illustrations full of signs of spring will make it a little easier to wait for the first warm days of the season.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR WILLIAM'S WINTER NAP
"It won't take listeners long to chime in on this repeated refrain . . . Groenink's illustrations deftly juxtapose the warm light of the cabin with the darkness outside, and his characters are expressive; few readers will be able to stifle their own yawns."—Kirkus Reviews
*"Ashman's meticulously crafted rhymes are a delight to read, and the page turns build gently tension (who's at the door now?) Groenink makes the cabin look eminently cozy. . .And his forest creatures--who yawn in unison with William each time they try to get some shut-eye--are as adorable as it gets."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
*"Beautifully paced, rhymed, and cadenced . . . The text reads aloud well, with natural places for kids to join in . . . a subdued palate of deep blues, grays, and tawny browns . . creates a strong sense of the setting and the appealing characters. Just right for reading aloud on cold, wintry nights." —Booklist (starred review)
