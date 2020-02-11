Linda Ashman is the author of William’s Winter Nap, a companion to this book. Her more than thirty picture books have earned numerous honors and starred reviews, and have been included in the “Best of the Year” lists in the New York Times; Parenting,Child, and Cookie magazines; Bank Street College of Education; and the New York Public Library. She has taught a variety of workshops on writing for children and is the author of The Nuts and Bolts Guide to Writing Picture Books, a “how to” handbook. Linda lives with her family in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Visit her online at http://www.lindaashman.com.