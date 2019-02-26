Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Welcome to Hachette Book Group's Order Support page. This page contains support resources for purchases placed directly with Hachette Book Group through our website.

 

If you have placed an order through HachetteBookGroup.com, NovelSuspects.com, LittleBrown.com, or GrandCentralPublishing.com directly and need assistance, please contact our ecommerce partner Zola Books by emailing info@poweredbyzola.com.

 

Click here to access your order history and tracking information.

How do I track my order?

When your order ships, you will receive an email confirmation that includes the tracking information for your order.

 

Your username is the email address you used when you placed the order. If this is your first order with us, your password will be included in your email confirmation. If you are a returning customer, but aren't sure what your password is, you can click "Forgot Password" when you are asked to log in.

 

If you already know the tracking number, you can track the shipment directly through the carrier:

 

Please note, it can take up to 72 business hours after your order has shipped before the tracking number is available.

When will I receive my order?


Preorders placed by 4:30PM EST 13 days prior to the on sale date listed on the book's page should arrive on the release date. Please note, we can't control how long the carrier will take to deliver the book to you once it leaves our warehouse.

 

Orders placed outside of the above preorder window can take up to a week after the On Sale Date to ship.

 

We use UPS, UPS Mail Innovations, and USPS to ship our books to you. They deliver Monday–Saturday, excluding national holidays.

Where do you ship?

We only ship within the contiguous United States (48 states and District of Columbia). We are not able to honor any orders with delivery addresses outside of this area at this time.

What payment options do you accept?

We accept the following credit cards for online purchases: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Can I change or cancel my order once I've placed it?

If you want to cancel or change your preorder and your order has not shipped yet, please contact Customer Service and we will cancel or change the preorder. If your order has already shipped, you will need to wait until you receive the product before requesting a return.

What is your returns policy?

Return & Exchange Policy

If you receive damaged, defective, or incorrectly shipped merchandise, please notify Customer Service at info@poweredbyzola.com within 30 days from the day you placed your order (or 30 days after the On Sale Date of the title, if you placed a preorder) and follow the instructions for returns. Please include your order number from your order confirmation email.

 

If you are unsatisfied with your purchase and the merchandise is new, unopened, and in original condition, we will be happy to refund your purchase price after you notify Customer Service and follow the instructions for returns detailed in the above paragraph.

 

Refunds are issued for the purchase price of the item and any applicable sales tax. Shipping and handling cannot be refunded. You are responsible for the shipment costs for returning the product to us.

 

We are unable to offer returns for products that are shipped back to our warehouse without first going through the return process defined above.

Can I order ebooks or audiobooks from HBG?

Hachette Book Group does not sell digital content on our website. Please visit one of our retail partners to purchase those products.