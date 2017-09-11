Check Out Our Popular Cooking Books
Whether you're craving a culinary classic, considering eating vegan, looking for a sensational beverage to compliment your meal, or hoping to spice up your kitchen with some of the latest and greatest recipes, here are 8 popular cooking books to help you do everything but wash the dishes.
The Wicked Healthy Cookbook by Chad Sarno, Derek Sarno, and David Joachim
The Sarno brothers are vegetable pioneers. They believe it’s better for the planet to eat less meat, so they’ve created innovative vegetable dishes to delight and amaze even the staunchest carnivore. Their incredible edibles include Sloppy BBQ Jackfruit Sliders with Slaw, and Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Spiced Gelato and Mango Sriracha Caramel. And it has an introduction by Woody Harrelson!
Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies by Cathy Barrow
Slab pies are the hot new food trend, and Barrow has taken them to a new level with this collection of both savory and sweet slab pie creations, with recipes like Spinach, Gorgonzola, and Walnut Slab Pie and Curried Chicken Slab Pie to Sour Cream Peach Melba Slab Pie and Grande Mocha Cappuccino Slab Pie.
Kindness & Salt: Recipes for the Care and Feeding of Your Friends and Neighbors by Ryan Angulo and Doug Crowell
Brooklyn restaurateurs Doug Crowell and Ryan Angulo believe that every great meal starts with two essential elements: kindness and salt. In their first cookbook, Crowell and Angulo have put together more than 100 mouth-watering recipes for sharing with friends and family, such as Pecan Pie French Toast, Bloody Marys, the perfect Steak Frites, and the Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Cheddar Waffles that the New York Times pronounced "the best in NYC."
Secrets of the Butcher: How to Select, Cut, Prepare, and Cook Every Type of Meat by Arthur Le Caisne
This modern manual for the meat lover reveals the best-kept secrets of the world's best breeders and butchers, with the latest culinary and scientific research on how to select, butcher, prepare, and cook every kind of meat. Clear and comprehensive, and fully illustrated throughout with four-color illustrations, it also includes state-of-the-art information on techniques and little-known tricks of the trade.
Tiffin: 500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India's Regional Cuisine by Sonal Ved
With more than 500 regional recipes in this collection contributed by renowned Indian chefs, and named for the traditional Indian lunch pail, Tiffin includes vegetarian dishes, hearty meat-filled dinners, seafood, 10-minute appetizers, impossibly easy homemade breads, desserts, and drinks. The delicious delectable ingredients include coconut, tamarind, curry, masala and everything in between.
Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life by Gordon Ramsay
World-renowned chef and fitness fanatic Gordon Ramsay is back with a fantastic new book that proves that just because you want to eat healthier, it doesn’t mean you have to give up eating foods that taste good. Ramsay’s comprehensive book includes 108 delicious recipes divided into three sections highlighting different health-boosting benefits.
Let's Stay In: More than 120 Recipes to Nourish the People You Love by Ashley Rodriguez
Rodriguez stresses the importance of a good meal shared at home with this collection of sumptuous meals, all perfect for sharing with friends, family, and neighbors. Delicious offerings such as Spiced Raisin Scones, Gruyere & Basil Quesadillas, Oven Baked Risotto with Squash and Rosemary Candied Walnuts, and The Easiest Pear Tart will have them all coming back for more.
Fantastical Cakes by Gesine Bullock-Prado
And let’s not forget dessert! Bullock-Prado helps readers assemble doable and fun cakes for every occasion. (And shouldn’t every occasion include cake?) With detailed step-by-step instructions, readers can make eye-catching confections that are as fun to look at as they are to eat.