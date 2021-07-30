Hachette Client Services is one of the largest US trade book distribution service providers of third party product, with clients representing over 40% of the annual volume shipped from our warehouse. Because Client Services is such an important part of Hachette's DNA, our clients receive a high degree of support with direct access to all levels of senior management.
As a publisher and part of Hachette Livre, one of the world's largest publishing companies, we understand what it takes to bring titles to market. Each of our tools, technologies, and services has been developed and refined to provide an unparalleled client experience; one that keeps product flowing and customers returning, consistently achieving the efficiencies that will grow profits.
Hachette Client Services offers a variety of domestic and international services for both physical and digital product that can be customized to meet our client's needs. Many of our clients are medium - large publishers, which requires a different type of service and support, and Hachette Client Services has differentiated itself from its competitors by being flexible and willing to meet the diverse needs of our unique clients. Available services include:
Distribution, Fulfillment & Customer Service
Located in Lebanon, Indiana, the Hachette Book Group Distribution Center has been designed with the latest distribution technologies and operating procedures. Back office operations such as order fulfillment and billing/collections are based in our Boston, MA offices. We are continually refining our distribution functions to emphasize accuracy, quality, and efficiency. In addition to being assigned a dedicated operations liaison, our clients also have complete access to our entire operations and fulfillment team.
Sales Services
Clients who wish to leverage the Hachette Book Group sales department benefit from one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. In addition to having access to our reps, clients are also assigned a dedicated sales director to help ensure communication is openly flowing between publisher and sales. It's not just US sales, either, as Hachette has offices in Toronto, Canada, and partners with Hachette UK to ensure all territories for English language books are fully covered.
Billing & Collection
Our experienced Customer Financial Services department works collaboratively with each of our clients, building solid relationships and maintaining fiscal responsibility for Accounts Receivable. Billing and collections are our responsibility, relieving our clients of all reconciliation matters.
Digital Services (Ebooks, POD, downloadable audio)
Many of our clients benefit from having their digital product distributed by the same partner that distributes their physical books. Clients can choose to sell under any eBook terms they wish, and Hachette can also assist in production of the eBook or audio products.
Reporting and Business Intelligence systems
When it comes to business critical information, clients enjoy access to all the benefits of Hachette's systems. Whether it's detailed inventory reports, shipment information, point of sale data, ability to reserve inventory against specific orders, or assistance in estimating print demand based on sales estimates - Hachette works with our clients to ensure they have the information needed to run their business most effectively. Our standard suite of reports can also be augmented with ad hoc reporting or direct data feeds.
THE HACHETTE FAMILY
At Hachette Client Services, our business is helping our publishers grow their business. Our infrastructure of market-honed systems, processes, and technologies ensures a seamless transition from a client's current operations into ours, and having deep experience in working with publishers gives each client a competitve advantage. Once on board, our clients become part of a family of talented, passionate professionals who approach each publisher's business as their own.
If you are a publisher and would like to get more information about our services or becoming a client of Hachette Client Services, please send an email to AboutServices@hbgusa.com.