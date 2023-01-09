Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Julia Alvarez
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Wedding in Haiti
“[A] beguiling memoir of family and culture.”—O, The Oprah Magazine In a story that travels beyond borders and between families, acclaimed Dominican novelist and poet…
Buy the Book
The Woman I Kept to Myself
75 Poems by the Author of How the García Girls Lost Their Accents and In the Time of the Butterflies The works of this award-winning…
Buy the Book
In the Time of the Butterflies
25th Anniversary Edition "A magnificent treasure for all cultures and all time.” --St. Petersburg Times It is November 25, 1960, and three beautiful sisters have been found near…
Buy the Book
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents
"Poignant . . . Powerful . . . Beautifully captures the threshold experience of the new immigrant, where the past is not yet a memory." —The…
Buy the Book
Saving the World
Latina novelist Alma Huebner is suffering from writer's block and is years past the completion date for yet another of her bestselling family sagas. Her…
Buy the Book
In the Name of Salome
"Original and illuminating."—The New York Times Book Review In her most ambitious work since In the Time of Butterflies, Julia Alvarez tells the story of…
Buy the Book
Yo!
"Charming and funny . . . Mesmerizing . . . Wonderful.” --USA Today Yolanda García--Yo, for short--is the literary one in the family. Her first published novel, in which…