Sci-Fi & Fantasy

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books
Science fiction and fantasy books offer exciting and incredible stories that can’t be found anywhere on Earth. Creating another world—one that expands the imagination—is no easy feat, it requires tremendous creativity and imagination.
Hachette Book Group (HBG) publishes many of the top science fiction and fantasy books for adults, teens, and kids, so allow one of our outstanding authors to whisk you away on a fantastic adventure.
We take pride in appealing to every reader's taste. You'll find many different protagonists and journeys in our stories, and they’re all worth getting to know. At HBG, we publish books you'll want to get lost in from the first moment you pick them up.
Explore the Best Fantasy and Science Fiction Books by Acclaimed and Emerging Authors
The dystopian and sci-fi novels we publish all have exciting and intriguing points of view. With sophisticated world-building and immersive storylines, these magical stories will feel like they exist just outside your door!
From debut novels from promising new authors, to Hugo and Nebula Award-winners by the most experienced writers in the genre, we publish the best sci-fi and fantasy authors, including:
- N. K. Jemisin
- Ann Leckie
- James S.A. Corey
- Kim Stanley Robinson
- Josiah Bancroft
- RJ Barker
- Leo Carew
- R. Carey
- Rich Larson
- Louisa Morgan
- Fonda Lee