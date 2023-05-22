Night Angel Nemesis

About the Author

In a small-town Montana school at age twelve, Brent Weeks met the two great loves of his life. Edgar Allan Poe introduced him to the power of literature to transcend time and death and loneliness. Fate introduced him to The Girl, Kristi Barnes. He began to pursue each immediately. The novel was a failure. The Girl shot him down. Since then—skipping the boring parts— Brent has written eight bestselling novels with The Night Angel Trilogy and the Lightbringer series, won several industry awards, and sold a few million books. Brent and his wife, Kristi, live in Oregon with their two daughters. (Yeah, he married The Girl.)

