Night Angel Nemesis
Contributors
By Brent Weeks
Return to the New York Times bestselling world of the Night Angel, where master assassin Kylar embarks on a new adventure as the High King Logan Gyre calls on him to save his kingdom and the hope of peace.After the war that cost him so much, Kylar Stern is broken and alone. He's determined not to kill again, but an impending amnesty will pardon the one murderer he can't let walk free. He promises himself this is the last time. One last hit to tie up the loose ends of his old, lost life.
But Kylar's best–and maybe only–friend, the High King Logan Gyre, needs him. To protect a fragile peace, Logan’s new kingdom, and the king’s twin sons, he needs Kylar to secure a powerful magical artifact that was unearthed during the war.
With rumors that a ka'kari may be found, adversaries both old and new are on the hunt. And if Kylar has learned anything, it’s that ancient magics are better left in the hands of those he can trust.
If he does the job right, he won’t need to kill at all. This isn’t an assassination—it’s a heist.
But some jobs are too hard for an easy conscience, and some enemies are so powerful the only answer lies in the shadows.
- “Brent Weeks has been showing other fantasy authors how it’s done for over fifteen years.”—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author
- "Weeks cleverly continues the fantasy saga... Weeks keeps the plot moving, despite the book’s length, and makes it easy for newcomers to get engaged in this world. Fantasy fans who like roguish antiheroes will want to check this out."—Publishers Weekly on Night Angel Nemesis
- “Weeks is a giant of the genre." —Nicholas Eames
- “Weeks writes in an inescapably engaging style. Breathlessly high stakes, terrible missteps, and unexpected revelations keep the story humming along at a breakneck pace.”—Andrea Stewart
- “Weeks has truly cemented his place among the great epic fantasy writers of our time.”—British Fantasy Society
- “Nobody does breakneck pacing and amazingly executed plot twists like Brent Weeks.”—Brian McClellan
- “I was mesmerized from start to finish.”—Terry Brooks
- On Sale
- Apr 23, 2024
- Page Count
- 592 pages
Publisher Orbit
- Orbit
- ISBN-13
- 9780316554947
