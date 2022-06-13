Brent Weeks returns to the New York Times-bestselling world of the Night Angel in Night Angel Nemesis.



For more from Brent Weeks, check out:



Night Angel

The Way of Shadows

Shadow's Edge

Beyond the Shadows

Night Angel Nemesis



The Night Angel Trilogy: 10th Anniversary Edition

Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)

Perfect Shadow: A Night Angel Novella

The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel



Lightbringer

The Black Prism

The Blinding Knife

The Broken Eye

The Blood Mirror

The Burning White