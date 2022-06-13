A modern classic of epic fantasy, Shadow's Edge is the second volume in the multi-million copy selling and New York Times bestselling Night Angel Trilogy where Kylar Stern has given up the way of shadows for a life of peace, but when an old ally returns, Kylar must make a deadly choice.



Kylar Stern has rejected the assassin's life. The Godking's successful coup has left Kylar's master, Durzo, and his best friend, Logan, dead. He is starting over: new city, new friends, and new profession.



But when he learns that Logan might actually be alive and in hiding, Kylar is faced with an agonizing choice: will he give up the way of shadows forever and live in peace with his new family, or will he risk everything by taking on the ultimate hit?



The Night Angel Trilogy

The Way of Shadows

Shadow's Edge

Beyond the Shadows



Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)

Perfect Shadow

The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel



For more from Brent Weeks, check out:



Lightbringer

The Black Prism

The Blinding Knife

The Broken Eye

The Blood Mirror

The Burning White