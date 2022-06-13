A modern classic of epic fantasy, Shadow's Edge is the second volume in the multi-million copy selling and New York Times bestselling Night Angel Trilogy where Kylar Stern has given up the way of shadows for a life of peace, but when an old ally returns, Kylar must make a deadly choice.
Kylar Stern has rejected the assassin's life. The Godking's successful coup has left Kylar's master, Durzo, and his best friend, Logan, dead. He is starting over: new city, new friends, and new profession.
But when he learns that Logan might actually be alive and in hiding, Kylar is faced with an agonizing choice: will he give up the way of shadows forever and live in peace with his new family, or will he risk everything by taking on the ultimate hit?
The Night Angel Trilogy
The Way of Shadows
Shadow's Edge
Beyond the Shadows
Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)
Perfect Shadow
The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel
For more from Brent Weeks, check out:
Lightbringer
The Black Prism
The Blinding Knife
The Broken Eye
The Blood Mirror
The Burning White
