Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Shadow's Edge
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Kylar Stern has given up the way of shadows for a life of peace, but when an old ally returns, Kylar must make a deadly choice in the second novel of the Night Angel Trilogy by NYT bestselling author Brent Weeks.
Kylar Stern has rejected the assassin’s life. The Godking’s successful coup has left Kylar’s master, Durzo, and his best friend, Logan, dead. He is starting over: new city, new friends, and new profession.
But when he learns that Logan might actually be alive and in hiding, Kylar is faced with an agonizing choice: will he give up the way of shadows forever and live in peace with his new family, or will he risk everything by taking on the ultimate hit?
Devour this blockbuster tale of assassination and magic by Brent Weeks, which has delighted readers all over the world — with over one million copies in print!
Kylar Stern has rejected the assassin’s life. The Godking’s successful coup has left Kylar’s master, Durzo, and his best friend, Logan, dead. He is starting over: new city, new friends, and new profession.
But when he learns that Logan might actually be alive and in hiding, Kylar is faced with an agonizing choice: will he give up the way of shadows forever and live in peace with his new family, or will he risk everything by taking on the ultimate hit?
Devour this blockbuster tale of assassination and magic by Brent Weeks, which has delighted readers all over the world — with over one million copies in print!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use