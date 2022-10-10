Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Shadow's Edge
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Shadow's Edge

by Brent Weeks

Read by Simon Vance

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback Mass Market
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback Mass Market

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Feb 21, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668630013

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

Kylar Stern has given up the way of shadows for a life of peace, but when an old ally returns, Kylar must make a deadly choice in the second novel of the Night Angel Trilogy by NYT bestselling author Brent Weeks.

Kylar Stern has rejected the assassin’s life. The Godking’s successful coup has left Kylar’s master, Durzo, and his best friend, Logan, dead. He is starting over: new city, new friends, and new profession.

But when he learns that Logan might actually be alive and in hiding, Kylar is faced with an agonizing choice: will he give up the way of shadows forever and live in peace with his new family, or will he risk everything by taking on the ultimate hit?

Devour this blockbuster tale of assassination and magic by Brent Weeks, which has delighted readers all over the world — with over one million copies in print!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less