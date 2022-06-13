A modern classic of epic fantasy, Beyond the Shadows is the concluding volume in the multi-million copy selling and New York Times bestselling Night Angel Trilogy where Logan Gyre now holds the throne, but Kylar Stern has acquired a powerful new enemy, a goddess bent on the destruction of all that Kylar holds dear.



Logan Gyre is king of Cenaria, a country under siege, with a threadbare army and little hope. He has one chance — a desperate gamble, but one that could destroy his kingdom.



In the north, the new Godking has a plan. If it comes to fruition, no one will have the power to stop him.



Kylar Stern has no choice. To save his friends — and perhaps his enemies — he must accomplish the impossible: assassinate a goddess.



