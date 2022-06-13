A modern classic of epic fantasy, Beyond the Shadows is the concluding volume in the multi-million copy selling and New York Times bestselling Night Angel Trilogy where Logan Gyre now holds the throne, but Kylar Stern has acquired a powerful new enemy, a goddess bent on the destruction of all that Kylar holds dear.
Logan Gyre is king of Cenaria, a country under siege, with a threadbare army and little hope. He has one chance — a desperate gamble, but one that could destroy his kingdom.
In the north, the new Godking has a plan. If it comes to fruition, no one will have the power to stop him.
Kylar Stern has no choice. To save his friends — and perhaps his enemies — he must accomplish the impossible: assassinate a goddess.
The Night Angel Trilogy
The Way of Shadows
Shadow's Edge
Beyond the Shadows
Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)
Perfect Shadow
The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel
For more from Brent Weeks, check out:
Lightbringer
The Black Prism
The Blinding Knife
The Broken Eye
The Blood Mirror
The Burning White
