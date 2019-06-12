Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

In the News

HBG Big News This Week: June 17-21, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 17-21, 2019: Industry news: Five members of the publishing and bookselling industry appeared Tuesday at hearings being conducted by the U.S. Trade Representative over the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on $300 billion of goods imported […]
HBG Big News This Week: June 10-14, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 10-14, 2019: B&N developments: Last Friday, Barnes & Noble and private equity firm Elliott Advisors announced that they had entered into an agreement under which Elliott would acquire B&N for $475M in cash. Elliott purchased major UK bookstore chain Waterstones in […]
Hachette Books Announces the Publication of “Morning Joe” Co-Host Joe Scarborough’s Revealing Account of His Tumultuous 15+ Year Relationship with Donald Trump

New York—June 12, 2019 Mary Ann Naples, VP and Publisher of Hachette Books, announced today the forthcoming publication of This Ends Badly: How Donald Trump Conned America (Hachette Books, 9/17/19) – a riveting account of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s friendship-turned-bad with the President, offering revealing insights into Trump’s mind and an indictment of his hostile […]
