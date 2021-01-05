The bestselling author of I Love My Hair! joins forces with a dynamic photography duo in this stunning celebration of the many things you can be!

What will you choose to be?

A free spirit?

A weaver of words?

A star dancing across the night sky?

A limitless galaxy?

The possibilities are endless in this uplifting ode to the power of potential. With lyrical text by bestselling author Natasha Anastasia Tarpley and images by Regis and Kahran Bethencourt—the team behind CreativeSoul Photography—each page of The Me I Choose To Be is an immersive call for self-love and highlights the inherent beauty of all Black and brown children.