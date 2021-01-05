Regis and Kahran Bethencourt
Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are the husband-and-wife duo and the imaginative forces behind CreativeSoul Photography. With more than ten years of working with hundreds of children, families, and brands, they specialize in child and lifestyle photography while incorporating authentic visual storytelling. They live in Atlanta, Georgia.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Me I Choose To Be
The bestselling author of I Love My Hair! joins forces with a dynamic photography duo in this stunning celebration of the many things you can…