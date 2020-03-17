During this difficult time of social distancing, our author and reader communities are more active than ever.
We’re hard at work with our authors and book stores around the country to organize online events and ensure that our readers still have a chance to find out about new books and connect with our authors.
Visit this page to find out about our most up-to-date schedules, sign up for our weekly events newsletter below, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to get daily updates and show your support for our books.