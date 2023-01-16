Free shipping on orders $35+

Maria Zizka

Maria Zizka is the author of numerous award-winning cookbooks. She studied biology at UC Berkeley and food culture at UNISG in northern Italy, where she now teaches as a visiting lecturer. She was named by Forbes as one of the most influential people under 30 in the world of food and drink. Zizka lives and cooks in the Berkeley Hills with her husband and son. Her favorite color to eat is green.
