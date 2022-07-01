Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

One-Bowl Meals
One-Bowl Meals

Simple, Nourishing, Delicious

by Maria Zizka

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 27, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659936

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

Description

Inspired Combinations for the Way We Love to Eat

Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and complete with protein, fresh fruits or vegetables, and grains, a one-bowl meal checks all the boxes—delicious, nourishing, casual, filling, seasonal. And in the hands of Maria Zizka its possibilities are even more exciting, with thirty brilliant combinations organized by base—oatmeal, chia, or yogurt for breakfast, and grains, noodles, or greens to build mains. Plus, there are tips, tutorials, and substitution rules of thumb throughout, including how to customize your bowl to make it vegan, gluten-free, or protein-forward.

It’s all about mastering the five steps to building a bowl:
  1. Start with a base
  2. Include a protein
  3. Consider a sauce
  4. Add a couple of toppings
  5. Garnish with something crunchy or bright
Get ready to create your own complete meal in a bowl.

What's Inside

Praise

“These gorgeously green recipes are perfect for lazy lunches in the garden.”
Fabulous magazine


 
