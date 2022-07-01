Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
One-Bowl Meals
Simple, Nourishing, Delicious
Description
Inspired Combinations for the Way We Love to Eat
Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and complete with protein, fresh fruits or vegetables, and grains, a one-bowl meal checks all the boxes—delicious, nourishing, casual, filling, seasonal. And in the hands of Maria Zizka its possibilities are even more exciting, with thirty brilliant combinations organized by base—oatmeal, chia, or yogurt for breakfast, and grains, noodles, or greens to build mains. Plus, there are tips, tutorials, and substitution rules of thumb throughout, including how to customize your bowl to make it vegan, gluten-free, or protein-forward.
It’s all about mastering the five steps to building a bowl:
- Start with a base
- Include a protein
- Consider a sauce
- Add a couple of toppings
- Garnish with something crunchy or bright
What's Inside
Praise
“These gorgeously green recipes are perfect for lazy lunches in the garden.”
—Fabulous magazine
