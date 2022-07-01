One-Bowl Meals

Start with a base Include a protein Consider a sauce Add a couple of toppings Garnish with something crunchy or bright

Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and complete with protein, fresh fruits or vegetables, and grains, a one-bowl meal checks all the boxes—delicious, nourishing, casual, filling, seasonal. And in the hands of Maria Zizka its possibilities are even more exciting, with thirty brilliant combinations organized by base—oatmeal, chia, or yogurt for breakfast, and grains, noodles, or greens to build mains. Plus, there are tips, tutorials, and substitution rules of thumb throughout, including how to customize your bowl to make it vegan, gluten-free, or protein-forward.It’s all about mastering the five steps to building a bowl:Get ready to create your own complete meal in a bowl.