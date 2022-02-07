Craft unforgettable happy hours at home with this globally inspired collection of 100+ crave-worthy bar bites and cocktail pairings from the bestselling author of Booze & Vinyl and The New Cocktail Hour.



Bring the world’s best drinking food home and into your kitchen with this stylish recipe book featuring more than 100 drool-worthy, easy-to-prepare dishes. Join award-winning food-and-drink writer André Darlington as he shares creative bites and reimagined classics from around the globe. With everything from quick nosh to wowing party-pleasers, Bar Menu is the ultimate guide to boozy eating and entertaining at home. Whether you are a cocktailer looking for food pairings, or an armchair traveler eager to recreate iconic bar bites from the comfort of your own kitchen, this is your bible for hosting memorable cocktail hours. Companion drink ideas for every dish, 30+ cocktail recipes, quick history lessons, plus tricks and tips on everything from batching drinks to smoking rice make this a cocktail hour cookbook unlike anything you’ve seen before.



Recipes include Persian Saffron Pistachios, Piri Piri Shrimp Cocktail, Cacio e Pepe Frittata, Gin-Cured Gravlax, Cocktail Ramen Eggs, Italian Riviera Meatballs, Sticky Flanken Ribs, Jalapeño-Corn Sablés, Mezcal Pudding, African Ginger Cakes, and many more.