André Darlington
André is a drinks, food, and travel writer based in New York. He has been an award-winning restaurant critic and wine and cocktail columnist. In a former life, he was a bass player and DJ.
Tenaya is a food writer, blogger, journalist, and educator in Philadelphia. She pens the blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com) and is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University.
By the Author
Booze & Vinyl
The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.From…
Movie Night Menus
Looking for a great idea for date night or to entertain friends? Why not cue up Casablanca with some French 75s and a Moroccan-themed spread?…
The New Cocktail Hour
Master the art of craft cocktails -- or just prepare to impress your friends -- with this collection of drink recipes and entertaining ideas for…