André Darlington

André and Tenaya Darlington are coauthors of The New Cocktail Hour and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus. They grew up flipping their parents’ records on a Thorens turntable.



André is a drinks, food, and travel writer based in New York. He has been an award-winning restaurant critic and wine and cocktail columnist. In a former life, he was a bass player and DJ.



Tenaya is a food writer, blogger, journalist, and educator in Philadelphia. She pens the blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com) and is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University.