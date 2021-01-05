Booze & Vinyl: A Music-and-Mixed-Drinks Matching Game

Meet The Author: André Darlington

André Darlington and Tenaya Darlington are the co-authors of Booze & Vinyl, The New Cocktail Hour, and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus. More information at http://www.boozeandvinyl.com





André is a drinks, food, and lifestyle writer based in Philadelphia. He is a former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist. He recently completed a circumnavigation of the globe to survey the world’s cocktail landscape, a journey he details in his forthcoming book, Booze Cruise (Running Press, 2021).

Instagram: @andredarlington



Tenaya is a food writer and educator in Philadelphia. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University; by night she pens the cheese blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com). She is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese and the forthcoming Milky Way (Workman, 2022).

Instagram: @mmefromage

