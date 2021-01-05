Booze & Vinyl: A Music-and-Mixed-Drinks Matching Game
Booze & Vinyl: A Music-and-Mixed-Drinks Matching Game

by André Darlington

by Tenaya Darlington

RP Studio

Cards / ISBN-13: 9780762475308

USD: $16  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Reference

PAGE COUNT: 48

Cards

Meet The Author: André Darlington

André Darlington and Tenaya Darlington are the co-authors of Booze & Vinyl, The New Cocktail Hour, and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus. More information at http://www.boozeandvinyl.com


André is a drinks, food, and lifestyle writer based in Philadelphia. He is a former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist. He recently completed a circumnavigation of the globe to survey the world’s cocktail landscape, a journey he details in his forthcoming book, Booze Cruise (Running Press, 2021).
Instagram: @andredarlington

Tenaya is a food writer and educator in Philadelphia. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University; by night she pens the cheese blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com). She is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese and the forthcoming Milky Way (Workman, 2022).
Instagram: @mmefromage
Meet The Author: Tenaya Darlington

AndrÃ©nd Tenaya Darlington are coauthors of The New Cocktail Hour and Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus. They grew up flipping their parents' records on a Thorens turntable. Follow them at http://www.thedarlingtons.com.

AndrÃ©s a drinks, food, and travel writer. He has been an award-winning restaurant critic and wine and cocktail columnist. In a former life, he was a bass player and DJ.

Tenaya is a food writer, blogger, journalist, and educator in Philadelphia. She pens the blog Madame Fromage (madamefromageblog.com) and is the author of The Di Bruno Bros. House of Cheese. By day, she teaches writing at Saint Joseph’s University.Turner Classic Movies is the definitive resource for the greatest movies of all time. We entertain and enlighten to show how the entire spectrum of classic movies, movie history, and movie-making touches us all and influences how we think and live today.

What's Inside

The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.…

Go on a tour of the world's top cocktail destinations, featuring insider info and food-and-drink recipes that will add thrilling new flavors and global flair…

Master the art of craft cocktails -- or just prepare to impress your friends -- with this collection of drink recipes and entertaining ideas for…

Looking for a great idea for date night or to entertain friends? Why not cue up Casablanca with some French 75s and a Moroccan-themed spread?…

