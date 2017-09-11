Teen & Young Adult

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Young Adult Novels About Grief
These ten YA novels about loss and the grieving process range from heartbreaking to hilarious, and all underscore the power of love.
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.