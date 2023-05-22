Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

The Girl in Question

The Girl in Question Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Tess Sharpe

Formats and Prices

Price

$18.99

Price

$24.99 CAD

Format

Hardcover

Format:

Hardcover $18.99 $24.99 CAD

Also available from:

On Sale
May 14, 2024
Page Count
352 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
ISBN-13
9780316574914

You May Also Like

Dead End Girls
Dead End Girls $11.99 $15.99 CAD
The Killing Code
The Killing Code $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Girl in the Castle
The Girl in the Castle $18.99 $23.99 CAD
We'll Never Tell
We'll Never Tell $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Hollow Fires
Hollow Fires $11.99 $15.99 CAD

Tess Sharpe

About the Author

Born in a mountain cabin to a punk-rocker mother, Tess Sharpe grew up in rural California. She lives deep in the backwoods with a pack of dogs and a growing colony of feral cats. You can find her on twitter @sharpegirl.

Learn more about this author