Our Vision:
- To be the #1 destination for authors, agents, customers, client publishers, and employees.
- To be a respected publisher that values diversity, nurtures talent, rewards success, and honors its responsibilities.
- To be market focused in all we do, and to lead change in popular culture.
- To anticipate change, foster creativity, and encourage risk-taking and innovation.
Hachette Book Group (HBG) is a leading US trade publisher and a division of the third largest trade and educational book publisher in the world, Hachette Livre. A global publishing company based in France, Hachette Livre is a subsidiary of the French media company, Lagardère. HBG is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston MA; Lebanon IN; Nashville IN; Boulder CO; Philadelphia PA; and Berkeley CA. HBG also owns Hachette Book Group Canada, Inc., a marketing and publicity company based in Toronto.
In one year, HBG publishes approximately:
- · 1,400+ adult books (including 50-100 digital-only titles)
- · 300 books for young readers
- · 700 audiobook titles (including print and download-only titles)
In 2018, the company had 150 books on the New York Times bestseller list, 31 of which reached #1.
AUTHORS
Mitch Albom · David Baldacci · Peter Brown · Sandra Brown · Stephen Colbert · Chris Colfer · Michael Connelly · James S.A. Corey · Tina Fey · Malcolm Gladwell · Newt Gingrich · Neil Patrick Harris · Noah Hawley · Elin Hilderbrand · Mark Hyman · T.D. Jakes · N. K. Jemisin · Sebastian Junger · Grace Lin · Brad Meltzer · Joyce Meyer · Stephenie Meyer · Walter Mosley · Joel Osteen · Gwyneth Paltrow · James Patterson · David Perlmutter · Keith Richards · J.K. Rowling · J.D. Salinger · Stacy Schiff · David Sedaris · Jen Sincero · Nicholas Sparks · Rick Steves · Donna Tartt · Scott Turow · David Foster Wallace · Brent Weeks · Lindy West · Tom Wolfe · Malala Yousafzai
DISTRIBUTION CLIENTS