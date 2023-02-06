Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Kingdom of the Wicked Paperback Boxed Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
AN INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
A BARNES & NOBLE BEST OF 2022 SELECTION
Take a trip to hell with this boxed set of the bestselling Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy! Kingdom of the Wicked, Kingdom of the Cursed, and Kingdom of the Feared – now together in paperback!
Two sisters.
One brutal murder.
A quest for vengeance that will unleash Hell itself…
And an intoxicating romance.
Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria are streghe – witches who live secretly among humans, avoiding notice and persecution. One night, Vittoria misses dinner service at the family's renowned Sicilian restaurant. Emilia soon finds the body of her beloved twin…desecrated beyond belief. Devastated, Emilia sets out to find her sister's killer and to seek vengeance at any cost — even if it means using dark magic that's been long forbidden.
Then Emilia meets Wrath, one of the Wicked princes of Hell she has been warned against in tales since she was a child. Wrath claims to be on Emilia's side, tasked by his master with solving the series of women's murders on the island. But when it comes to the Wicked, nothing is as it seems…
With nonstop action, sizzling romance, and unpredictable twists, this blockbuster series and its "page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with" (Booklist).
A BARNES & NOBLE BEST OF 2022 SELECTION
Take a trip to hell with this boxed set of the bestselling Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy! Kingdom of the Wicked, Kingdom of the Cursed, and Kingdom of the Feared – now together in paperback!
Two sisters.
One brutal murder.
A quest for vengeance that will unleash Hell itself…
And an intoxicating romance.
Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria are streghe – witches who live secretly among humans, avoiding notice and persecution. One night, Vittoria misses dinner service at the family's renowned Sicilian restaurant. Emilia soon finds the body of her beloved twin…desecrated beyond belief. Devastated, Emilia sets out to find her sister's killer and to seek vengeance at any cost — even if it means using dark magic that's been long forbidden.
Then Emilia meets Wrath, one of the Wicked princes of Hell she has been warned against in tales since she was a child. Wrath claims to be on Emilia's side, tasked by his master with solving the series of women's murders on the island. But when it comes to the Wicked, nothing is as it seems…
With nonstop action, sizzling romance, and unpredictable twists, this blockbuster series and its "page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with" (Booklist).
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
#1 on The New York Times children’s series—NYT
"The characters are richly drawn; the worldbuilding is smart, based on historical events and infused with magic; and the page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with. Food, family, magic, and romance are threaded into this propulsive story, making it a thrilling, wondrous, and atmospheric tale."—Booklist
"An intoxicating, tightly plotted feast for the senses with a dramatic cliffhanger."—Kirkus Reviews
"Lyrical writing and an immersive atmosphere accompany a well-built world rooted in 19th-century Palermo, especially evocative descriptions of food prepared in the family's restaurant, while intriguing plot twists round off the novel."—Publishers Weekly