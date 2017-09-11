Discover the Best Adult Fiction Books to Read
From heart-pounding mysteries and whirlwind romances to immersive fantasy worlds and inspiring coming-of-age stories, the best fiction books transport readers to other worlds, time-periods, and experiences. Great fiction authors can help you trek mountains, battle oceans, visit distant cities and explore the world without ever leaving the coziness of your couch.
Hachette Book Group (HBG) publishes thousands of exceptional novels for you to add to your library, from mystery and suspense to literary fiction and fantasy. Whether you’re in charge of picking your next book club selection, or you’re searching for a relaxing beach read, we have your next favorite fiction book to read.
HBG’s authors come from a diverse range of socioeconomic, religious, racial, and geographic backgrounds, and all share the incredible talent of fiction writing.
We believe in the power of these writers' work, and we think you'll love it too. HBG has published some of the best fiction of all time, from The Catcher in the Rye to The Notebook. Take a look through our collection today to discover winners of the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Man Booker Prize, and more prestigious literary awards from around the world.
Find The New York Times Bestsellers and Other Fantastic Fiction
Hachette Book Group is proud to publish hundreds of award-winning and bestselling authors including:
- James Patterson
- Elin Hilderbrand
- N. K. Jemisin
- Min Jin Lee
- Michael Connelly
- Maria Semple
- Donna Tartt
- Emma Donoghue
- William P. Young
While they may write in different genres, all of these authors have published novels with the power to keep you on the edge of your seat. We all know the feeling of not wanting to put a book down—and you may even lose some sleep from staying up late just to read one more chapter!
From debut authors to authors with dozens of bestsellers to their names, we value the work of all authors with a gift for the written word. Imagination and creativity are the sparks within stories that excite our readers, and we can't wait for you to experience it!