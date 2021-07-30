Hachette Client Services boasts some of the industry's leading publishers as clients. As the market's largest distributor of medium - large publishers, we understand that sometimes a client might approach the market differently. Hachette Client Services manages to address the unique needs of our clients, while leveraging the scale and efficiencies of one of the world's biggest trade book publishers.
Our clients include:
If you are a publisher and would like to get more information about our services or becoming a client of Hachette Client Services, please send an email to AboutServices@hbgusa.com.