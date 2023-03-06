How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories

Return to the captivating world of Elfhame with this illustrated addition to the New York Times bestselling Folk of Air trilogy that began with The Cruel Prince, from award-winning author Holly Black.

Before he was a cruel prince or a wicked king, he was a faerie child with a heart of stone. #1bestselling author, Holly Black reveals a deeper look into the dramatic life of Elfhame's enigmatic high king, Cardan. This tale includes delicious details of life beforean adventure beyondand familiar moments from The Folk of the Air trilogy, told wholly from Cardan's perspective.This new installment in the Folk of the Air series is a return to the heart-racing romance, danger, humor, and drama that enchanted readers everywhere. Each chapter is paired with lavish and luminous full-color art, making this the perfect collector's item to be enjoyed by both new audiences and old.