Rovina Cai

Rovina Cai is a freelance illustrator who works across a variety of genres. Her poetic imagery has served as book covers, posters, and interior art for novels and picture books. She recently won the World Fantasy Award for best artist. Her work has also been recognised by organisations like the Society of Illustrators, and the Children’s Book Council of Australia. Rovina works out of a cosy studio in Melbourne, Australia, in an old building that was once a convent and is possibly haunted.