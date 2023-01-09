Free shipping on orders $35+

The Prisoner's Throne
The Prisoner's Throne

by Holly Black

Feb 27, 2024

384 Pages

9780316592710

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Contemporary

The highly anticipated conclusion to the Stolen Heir duology by #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black.
 
After the shocking events of The Stolen Heir, Prince Oak is in deeper trouble than ever before. As his situation grows more precarious, Oak is desperate to find a way out, before all of Elfhame is caught in the coming storm.
 
 

