Booze Cruise

A Tour of the World's Essential Mixed Drinks

by

Booze Cruise brings a world of flavors, techniques, and cocktail lore to your own home.
Each city stop includes local history as well as intel on the current scene, pro travel tips, ingredients, and, most of all, the greatest drinks from 40+ of the world’s top cocktail destinations. Many are complete with recipes for food-pairing. Destinations include Amsterdam, Dublin, Madrid, Stockholm, Cape Town, Tangier, Delhi, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Bogota, Havana, New Orleans, São Paulo, Toronto, Sidney, and many more!

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Bartending

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Price: $24 / $30 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762497850

