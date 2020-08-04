Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Booze Cruise
A Tour of the World's Essential Mixed Drinks
Booze Cruise brings a world of flavors, techniques, and cocktail lore to your own home.Read More
Each city stop includes local history as well as intel on the current scene, pro travel tips, ingredients, and, most of all, the greatest drinks from 40+ of the world’s top cocktail destinations. Many are complete with recipes for food-pairing. Destinations include Amsterdam, Dublin, Madrid, Stockholm, Cape Town, Tangier, Delhi, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Bogota, Havana, New Orleans, São Paulo, Toronto, Sidney, and many more!
