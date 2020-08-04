Booze Cruise





Each city stop includes local history as well as intel on the current scene, pro travel tips, ingredients, and, most of all, the greatest drinks from 40+ of the world’s top cocktail destinations. Many are complete with recipes for food-pairing. Destinations include Amsterdam, Dublin, Madrid, Stockholm, Cape Town, Tangier, Delhi, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Bogota, Havana, New Orleans, São Paulo, Toronto, Sidney, and many more!