The Mellow Buzz Cocktail Deck

Description

When the occasion calls for a drink, but not for getting drunk, it's time for the mellow buzz—to mix up a creative cocktail that is festive, mouthwateringly delicious, and easy on the alcohol.



Here are 50 cards that help you set up your low-ABV bar and show you how to create 40 low- and no-alcohol drinks that are perfect for enjoying everyday and special occasions alike. Using beer, wine, cider, sake, sherry, and vermouth, plus a variety of amari and other liqueurs, the recipes come from bartenders all over the country who are passionate about creating craft cocktails.