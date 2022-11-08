Free shipping on orders $35+

The Mellow Buzz Cocktail Deck
The Mellow Buzz Cocktail Deck

40 Recipes for Low-Alcohol Drinks and Hangover-Free Mocktails

by Kat Odell

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

50 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523523030

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Bartending & Cocktails

Description

When the occasion calls for a drink, but not for getting drunk, it's time for the mellow buzz—to mix up a creative cocktail that is festive, mouthwateringly delicious, and easy on the alcohol. 

Here are 50 cards that help you set up your low-ABV bar and show you how to create 40 low- and no-alcohol drinks that are perfect for enjoying everyday and special occasions alike. Using beer, wine, cider, sake, sherry, and vermouth, plus a variety of amari and other liqueurs, the recipes come from bartenders all over the country who are passionate about creating craft cocktails.

What's Inside

