Kat Odell is a food journalist and the entrepreneur behind the plant-based food and drink brand Unicorn Foods. Odell was the editor of Eater L.A. for five years and the editor of Eater Drinks for the last two years. She has been published in Vogue, New York Times T Magazine, Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, and Bon Appétit, among others. She has also made appearances as a judge and expert at a variety of food-related events, and her first book, Day Drinking, came out in spring 2017. Kat Odell and Unicorn Food can be found at @kat_odell and @unicornfoods.