Boards, Platters, Plates
Recipes for Entertaining, Sharing, and Snacking
Description
Casual, Vibrant, Delicious
Choose from a dazzling collection of thirty beautiful, well-crafted boards, whether you’re serving a group of two or ten. Try Catalonian Summer with romesco, charred green onions, anchovy toasts, and Manchego for an intimate outdoor gathering. Make a dinner of the Korean BBQ platter with bulgogi-style beef, lettuce cups, gochujang dipping sauce, and kimchi. Or go straight for the sweets with a dessert like S’mores Without a Campfire. Plus, check out the party-size boards for your next holiday or celebration.
Start with the four principles for creating the right board for any occasion:
- Looks matter
- Stay flexible
- Make it fun to eat
- Embrace store-bought components
What's Inside
Praise
“Share the pleasure. Pick-and-mix platters are perfect for picnics and relaxed alfresco lunches—and the options are endless.”
—YOU magazine, The Mail on Sunday
