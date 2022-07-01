Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Boards, Platters, Plates
Boards, Platters, Plates

Recipes for Entertaining, Sharing, and Snacking

by Maria Zizka

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659929

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

Description

Casual, Vibrant, Delicious

Choose from a dazzling collection of thirty beautiful, well-crafted boards, whether you’re serving a group of two or ten. Try Catalonian Summer with romesco, charred green onions, anchovy toasts, and Manchego for an intimate outdoor gathering. Make a dinner of the Korean BBQ platter with bulgogi-style beef, lettuce cups, gochujang dipping sauce, and kimchi. Or go straight for the sweets with a dessert like S’mores Without a Campfire. Plus, check out the party-size boards for your next holiday or celebration.

Start with the four principles for creating the right board for any occasion:
  1. Looks matter
  2. Stay flexible
  3. Make it fun to eat
  4. Embrace store-bought components
You’ll find that every meal becomes one worth sharing.

What's Inside

Praise

“Share the pleasure. Pick-and-mix platters are perfect for picnics and relaxed alfresco lunches—and the options are endless.”
YOU magazine, The Mail on Sunday
 
