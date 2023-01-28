Boards, Platters, Plates

Looks matter Stay flexible Make it fun to eat Embrace store-bought components

Choose from a dazzling collection of thirty beautiful, well-crafted boards, whether you’re serving a group of two or ten. Try Catalonian Summer with romesco, charred green onions, anchovy toasts, and Manchego for an intimate outdoor gathering. Make a dinner of the Korean BBQ platter with bulgogi-style beef, lettuce cups, gochujang dipping sauce, and kimchi. Or go straight for the sweets with a dessert like S’mores Without a Campfire. Plus, check out the party-size boards for your next holiday or celebration.Start with the four principles for creating the right board for any occasion:You’ll find that every meal becomes one worth sharing.