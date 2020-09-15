Eat Like a Luchador
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Eat Like a Luchador

The Official Cookbook

by

by

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762497386

USD: $25  /  CAD: $31

ON SALE: June 1st 2021

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

PAGE COUNT: 320

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Trade Paperback
From the ring to the kitchen, celebrate lucha libre with popular Mexican dishes offering a modern twist from iconic athletes, legends, and superstars in this one-of-a-kind cookbook for wrestling fans and aspiring chefs alike.

Lucha libre — or, professional Mexican wrestling — is the most popular sport in Mexico after soccer and has become an international pop culture phenomenon all over the world. This officially licensed cookbook with the Legends of Lucha Libre includes more than 50 favorite Mexican dishes with a modern-day twist from the sport’s most celebrated luchadores and luchadoras including Solar, Super Astro, Penta Zero M, Lady Maravilla, and more. Also included are fun stories and facts on championship details and family legacies, dozens of photos of wrestlers in the ring and in the kitchen, and illustrations of delicious food.

Written by Mexico’s leading female lucha libre journalist, Mónica “Centellita” Ochoa has interviewed some of the most well-known wrestlers in lucha libre, costume designers, and restaurant owners from around the globe to compile this must-have collection of recipes fit for hungry luchadores and their families.
Recipes include:

  • Super Astro’s six-pound Gladiator Torta
  • Taya Valkyrie’s sweet and savory Carne Asada
  • Penta Zero M’s zero fear Chicken Fajitas with Bell Peppers
  • Tinieblas Jr.’s twist on Surf and Turf luchador-style
  • WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas’s vegan Tlacoyo de Nopal
    and more!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews