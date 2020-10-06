Eat Like a Luchador

Super Astro’s six-pound Gladiator Torta

Taya Valkyrie’s sweet and savory Carne Asada

Penta Zero M’s zero fear Chicken Fajitas with Bell Peppers

Tinieblas Jr.’s twist on Surf and Turf luchador-style

WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas’s vegan Tlacoyo de Nopal

and more!



Lucha libre — or, professional Mexican wrestling — is the most popular sport in Mexico after soccer and has become an international pop culture phenomenon all over the world. This officially licensed cookbook with the Legends of Lucha Libre includes more than 50 favorite Mexican dishes with a modern-day twist from the sport’s most celebrated luchadores and luchadoras including Solar, Super Astro, Penta Zero M, Lady Maravilla, and more. Also included are fun stories and facts on championship details and family legacies, dozens of photos of wrestlers in the ring and in the kitchen, and illustrations of delicious food.Written by Mexico’s leading female lucha libre journalist, Mónica “Centellita” Ochoa has interviewed some of the most well-known wrestlers in lucha libre, costume designers, and restaurant owners from around the globe to compile this must-have collection of recipes fit for hungry luchadores and their families.Recipes include: