Jessica Anthony
Jessica Anthony has been a butcher in Alaska, an unlicensed masseuse in Poland, a secretary in San Francisco. In 2017, while writing Enter the Aardvark, Anthony was working as “Bridge Guard,” guarding the Maria Valeria Bridge between Sturovo, Slovakia and Esztergom, Hungary. Normally, she lives in Maine and teaches at Bates College.Read More
By the Author
Enter the Aardvark
The story of a Republican Congressman, a Victorian taxidermist, and the aardvark that connects them...and all of us. A douchebag Congress-bro (R), in deep denial…