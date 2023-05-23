Orders over $45 ship FREE

All Good in the Hood
by Dwayne Reed

Illustrated by Gladys Jose

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316461986

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / African American & Black

Description

Today is June 19th, Juneteenth’s what they say and for my family, it’s a very special day.

But sometimes the hood feels scary when we’re walking around. I wish I could stay home where it’s safe and sound. Where the dogs aren’t BARKING, and the cars aren’t HONKING, and the streetlights aren’t FLICKERING. But when Big Bro tells me it will all be okay, I know the noises can’t hurt me and ruin my day.
 
This bounce-to-the-beat picture book debut by America's favorite rapping teacher from Chicago is a tribute to the sights and sounds of a city neighborhood and the special bond between brothers as they overcome their fears.

