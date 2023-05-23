All Good in the Hood

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Today is June 19th, Juneteenth’s what they say and for my family, it’s a very special day.



But sometimes the hood feels scary when we’re walking around. I wish I could stay home where it’s safe and sound. Where the dogs aren’t BARKING, and the cars aren’t HONKING, and the streetlights aren’t FLICKERING. But when Big Bro tells me it will all be okay, I know the noises can’t hurt me and ruin my day.



This bounce-to-the-beat picture book debut by America's favorite rapping teacher from Chicago is a tribute to the sights and sounds of a city neighborhood and the special bond between brothers as they overcome their fears.