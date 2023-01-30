Free shipping on orders $35+

Love Bubble
Love Bubble

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by Princess Karibo

On Sale

Dec 12, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481552

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

An inspiring and lyrical picture book about the power of love for self and community.

Love bubbles are meant to protect us from the trouble that can find us in daily life. They require faith, hope, and persistence to give them power. Encouraging readers to dig deep and believe in themselves, Harold Green III's Love Bubble reminds children of the power of love—for ourselves and everyone around us.

What's Inside

