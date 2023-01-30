This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An inspiring and lyrical picture book about the power of love for self and community.



Love bubbles are meant to protect us from the trouble that can find us in daily life. They require faith, hope, and persistence to give them power. Encouraging readers to dig deep and believe in themselves, Harold Green III's Love Bubble reminds children of the power of love—for ourselves and everyone around us.