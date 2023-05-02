Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Rainbow Park
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Rainbow Park

Sunday Adventures Series

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Board book
ebook
Board book
ebook

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

22 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481538

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Colors

Description

A board book series exploring childhood concepts through the adventures of a modern Black intergenerational family in (and with) their community. 

On an outing to the local community park, a family explores all the colors of the rainbow–from a favorite red slide and purple sprinkler to a yellow bench where grandparents watch and relax. Publishing simultaneously with The Numbers Store, The Rainbow Park is part of an exciting new board book series, featuring an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, that teaches readers early-concepts such as colors, numbers, letters, etc.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less