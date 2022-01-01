Harold Green III is an ever-evolving artist whose vibrant storytelling and passionate, lyrical delivery captivate audiences domestically and internationally. Using poetry as his central art form, Harold is a highly sought-after speaker, bandleader, and event producer. His self-published first collection of poetry, From Englewood, with Love, earned the prestigious Carl Sandburg Literary Award. He is also the author of Black Roses and Black Oak, a duo of illustrated volumes inspired by his viral odes to Black celebrities who are making history today (HarperDesign, 2022).



Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, DeAnn Wiley has been a self-taught painter for five years. She began with traditional acrylic painting and just began her journey into the digital art world with a focus on children’s illustrations. Her debut picture book, Sarah Rising, releases from Beaming Books in May 2022. She is an advocate for social justice, as she sits at the intersection of many identities: Black, woman, queer and disabled. When she is not painting or illustrating, she is working on her final year of grad school for Counseling Psychology. DeAnn is committed to learning, growing, and healing and each phase of her journey can be seen through her art.