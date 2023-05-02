Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Numbers Store

Sunday Adventures Series

by Harold Green III

Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley

Board book
May 2, 2023

24 Pages

Publisher

9780762481576

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

This stunning, early-concept board book series features an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, as readers learn colors and numbers.

When Mom realizes there are zero eggs in the house, the entire family heads to the store to pick up more. Readers can join the counting fun as the family shops and adds more items to their basket–from three bananas to five plums–amid the backdrop of a bustling market. Publishing simultaneously with The Rainbow Park, The Numbers Store studies numbers through the experience of an intergenerational Black family’s trip to the local grocery store.

