A board book series exploring childhood concepts through the adventures of a modern Black intergenerational family in (and with) their community.



On an outing to the local community park, a family explores all the colors of the rainbow–from a favorite red slide and purple sprinkler to a yellow bench where grandparents watch and relax. Publishing simultaneously with The Numbers Store, The Rainbow Park is part of an exciting new board book series, featuring an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, that teaches readers early-concepts such as colors, numbers, letters, etc.